Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Boosted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 514,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

