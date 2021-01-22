Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.86

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.28. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 46,346 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

