Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.50. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 54,548 shares.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$17.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1395604 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.