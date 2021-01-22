NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.50. 5,923,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.93 and its 200-day moving average is $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

