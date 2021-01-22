Nwam LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,130. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68.

