Nwam LLC Acquires 4,278 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.21. The company had a trading volume of 599,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

