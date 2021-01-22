Nwam LLC Acquires 939 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,681,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 435,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

