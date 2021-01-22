Nwam LLC Buys 3,388 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $140.97. 1,136,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

