Nwam LLC Buys New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $24.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,965.05. The company had a trading volume of 490,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,693.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,308.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

