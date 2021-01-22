Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 12,557 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,557 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,913,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 361 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.49. 1,981,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.92. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

