Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 25,379 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB remained flat at $$110.19 during trading on Friday. 849,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,826. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.