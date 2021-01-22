Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 62,621 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Corning by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $37.60. 4,225,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,450. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

