Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 160,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $67.74. 4,491,129 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04.

