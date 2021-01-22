Nwam LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. 17,444,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.