Nwam LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 533,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after buying an additional 164,643 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. 4,436,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

