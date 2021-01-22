Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in FedEx by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.49 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

