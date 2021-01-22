Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 23,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,124,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

