Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.89% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. 29,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,704. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

