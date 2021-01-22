Nwam LLC Sells 39,652 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,652 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,879,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,014,779. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.