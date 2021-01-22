Nwam LLC Sells 664 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 736,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.