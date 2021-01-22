Nwam LLC Sells 6,989 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.64.

BABA stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,396,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. The firm has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

