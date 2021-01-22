Nwam LLC Sells 874 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,794,000 after buying an additional 59,278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,353,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000.

PTH traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $175.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,475. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $152.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

