Nwam LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKK traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.18. 18,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,703. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $339.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.27 and a 200 day moving average of $259.68.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.