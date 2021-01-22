Nwam LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.21. 518,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

