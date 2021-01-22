Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Up 13.4%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 8,240,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 14,622,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.