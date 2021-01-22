Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,658.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,177.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3,173.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.