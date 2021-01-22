Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $966,238.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,013,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568,160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,197,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 405,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,498. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

