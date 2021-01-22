Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Holdings Boosted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 724,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OCSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,110. The stock has a market cap of $228.66 million, a P/E ratio of -193.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

