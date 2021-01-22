Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0657 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $98.48 million and $12.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 50.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00104937 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000926 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00328697 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00024538 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002230 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.