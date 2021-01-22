OAX (OAX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $417,603.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, OAX has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $417,603.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00569663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.09 or 0.04253419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016447 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.