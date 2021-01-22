Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Up 16%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares were up 16% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 68,282,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,812,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.69.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.