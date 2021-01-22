Ocean Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62.98 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $219.38 million and $62.98 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00571263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.87 or 0.04205270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016259 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

