Oceania Healthcare Limited (OCA.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:OCA)

Oceania Healthcare Limited (OCA.AX) (ASX:OCA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Oceania Healthcare Limited (OCA.AX) Company Profile
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceania Healthcare Limited (OCA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceania Healthcare Limited (OCA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.