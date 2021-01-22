Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

Get Siltronic AG (WAF.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €140.00 ($164.71) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €95.85.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.