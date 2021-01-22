Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €140.00 ($164.71) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €95.85.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

