ODEM (ODE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $512.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ODEM has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $512.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODEM has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

