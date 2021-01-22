ODUWA (OWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,075.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $37,075.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,854.66 or 1.00196203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

