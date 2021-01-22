Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $250,931.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125246 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00279365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039881 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

