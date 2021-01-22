Offshift Achieves Market Cap of $3.43 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00005742 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $104,704.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,091.16 or 0.99548512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

