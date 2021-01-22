OG Fan Token (OG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.97 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00012046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00279506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040109 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

