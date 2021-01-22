Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. 1,395,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,336,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.