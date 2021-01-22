OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 12.3% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $588,784.66 and $445,682.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00279506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040109 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

