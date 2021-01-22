OKB Reaches Market Cap of $355.69 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $5.93 or 0.00017978 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $355.69 million and $188.47 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00572493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.67 or 0.04265953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016538 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

