OKCash (OK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $13,643.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,632.01 or 1.00063588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,744,136 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

