Okschain (OKS) Price Hits $0.0007

Okschain (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Okschain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Okschain has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Okschain has a total market cap of $780,035.07 and $4,850.00 worth of Okschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Okschain

Okschain (CRYPTO:OKS) is a token. Okschain’s total supply is 14,680,424,809 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,330,000 tokens. The official website for Okschain is okschain.com/en . The official message board for Okschain is medium.com/okschain

Buying and Selling Okschain

Okschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

