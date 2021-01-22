Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) Shares Gap Down to $63.76

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.76, but opened at $61.00. Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) shares last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 1,510,031 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32.

Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

