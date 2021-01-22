Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)’s share price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

About Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

