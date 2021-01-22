OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 3,797 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.50.

GS stock opened at $289.37 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

