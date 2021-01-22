OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $56.91 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

