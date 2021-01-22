OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.03 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SLM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SLM by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.