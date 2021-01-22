OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,113 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,347,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 263.65 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

